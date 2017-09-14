Man’s body found in Telford street

The death of a man is being treated as unexplained after his body was found in a Telford street this morning.

Police were called to Withywood Drive at around 7.40am today, following the discovery of the body outside a property.

The immediate area where the man was found has been sealed off whilst police carry out forensic work.

A post mortem is set to take place to discover the cause of death of the man who is understood to be in his 50s.

Officers say formal identification has yet to take place but his next of kin have been informed.

West Mercia Police ask anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 84S of 14 September.