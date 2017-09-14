Dads and partners invited to have their say on review of midwife-led units

Dads and partners are being invited to take part in community workshops being held as part of the review of midwife-led units (MLUs) by Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

The CCGs are now specifically asking fathers, and partners, who have used the MLUs, to come forward and sign up for the community workshops where people will have the chance to be part of the discussions on what the MLU service may be like in the future.

A new evening community workshop has also just been added to the programme of county-wide workshops to give people an opportunity to attend after work or other commitments. This latest additional workshop is on Monday, 25 September, from 6.30pm to 9pm, at The Wild Pig in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, SY3 9JT.

The workshops are open to everyone but ideally need to include anyone who has used the service in the last two-and-a-half years, works in the service, or has taken part in the recent research interviews. Local community groups are also invited to take part and are asked to send just one representative.

These events follow a launch workshop with clinicians and patients to help identify key themes and ideas, which will then be shared at the community workshops for further discussion.

Dr Jessica Sokolov, Clinical Director for Women’s and Children for the CCGs and a local GP, said:

“It is important we hear from as many people as possible, so we have added another community workshop in the evening to make sure that the events are convenient for everyone. We are also looking for fathers and partners to come forward to share their experiences of the service and give their views on how it may look in the future.”

Details of the full programme of community workshops are:

– Thursday, 14 September, 10.00am – 12.30pm, at Cabin Lane Church, The Whole Life Christian Centre, Cabin Lane, Oswestry, SY11 2LQ. (This event is now fully booked)

– Monday, 18 September, 10.00am – 12.30pm at The Rockspring Community Centre, Sandford Road, Ludlow, SY8 1SX.

– Wednesday, 20 September, 10.00am – 12.30pm at St James Hall, Lodge Lane, Bridgnorth, WV15 5DD.

– Friday, 22 September 10.00am – 12.30pm at Festival Drayton Centre, Frogmore Rd, Market Drayton, TF9 3AX.

– Monday, 25 September, 10.00am – 12.30pm at Park Lane Centre, Woodside, Telford, TF7 5QZ.

– Monday, 25 September, 6:30pm – 9pm at The Wild Pig in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury SY3 9JT

Those wanting to attend are asked to register first, so that tickets can then be allocated to ensure that a wide range of different views heard.

To register, email karen.higgins14@nhs.net with your name and the details of the event you would like to attend. For more information about the review go to: http://www.shropshireccg.nhs.uk/find-out-about-our-midwife-led-unit-review