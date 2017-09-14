Aaron & Partners team going for World Coracle Championship title

A team of intrepid lawyers from Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners will brave the River Severn on Friday when they go for gold at the World Coracle Championships.

The four-strong team, led by team captain and newly qualified solicitor Zoe Lloyd, will join more than 70 teams on the Severn as they battle it out in a relay race in the traditional, paddle-powered craft.

The team, which also includes associate solicitor Ben Mason, legal assistant Phoebe Bishton and trainee solicitor Katie Hughes-Beddows, are raising money for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

Zoe, who is part of Aaron’s Corporate and Commercial team, said: “It’s very difficult – much harder than it looks – to get the boat across the river. Lots of teams have to be rescued after falling but it’s a fantastic event and we’re really proud to be involved for what will be our fourth consecutive year.

“It’s a really important event in the local calendar and it’s something that, as a firm, we always look forward to.”

Zoe and the team have been raising money for Macmillan by holding sponsored car washes and a fundraising barbecue.

“It is a lot of fun but we also want to raise lots of money for a cause that’s very close to the hearts of lots of people at Aaron & Partners,” Zoe added.

Aaron & Partners LLP is a top 200 law firm, employing more than 120 staff across its three offices, in Shrewsbury, Chester and Manchester.

The firm’s key areas of specialism include advising other law firms on their legal issues, company and commercial law, commercial property law, dispute resolution, insolvency, employment law, regulatory, planning and environmental law, as well as matrimonial and wills, trusts and tax work.

To support the team in their fundraising efforts, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aaron-partners-coracle-world-championship.