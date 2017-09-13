Snow White pantomime to bring multi-talented cast to Theatre Severn

The cast of Theatre Severn’s forthcoming pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs were unveiled during a special launch event in Shrewsbury yesterday.

The venue is set to repeat the magic and success of last year’s Box Office smash hit Cinderella, when almost 40,000 people attended the show.

The theatre revealed that nearly two thirds of tickets for Snow White have been snapped up already, almost three months before the show opens on Wednesday 29 November.

Theatre Severn also reported that advance sales are currently more than 20% up on last year. To satisfy the unprecedented demand for tickets, the venue also confirmed that two extra performances have been added this year, taking the total to 68.

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the hugely successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011, and the company have secured another multi-talented cast.

Paul Hendy – Producer and Writer

Brad Fitt, recognised as one of the funniest Dames in the country, returns to direct and star in the show. After delighting audiences as Buttons in Cinderella last year, in a departure from his usual role, Brad is back in a dress to play Dame again this year.

Brad Fitt – Pantomime Dame and Director

Brad will team up again with BBC Radio Shropshire’s Eric Smith, who will be performing in an incredible 15th Shrewsbury pantomime.

Victoria McCabe will make a welcome return to the venue in the title role after playing Cinderella last year, while Joanne Heywood switches from Fairy Godmother, to show her dark side, as the Wicked Queen. The talented cast is completed with Matt Dallen as Muddles, and Oliver Watton as Prince.

Starring in the roles of the Seven Dwarfs are Craig Garner as Cheeky, Brian Wheeler as Brian, George Appleby as Sniffly, Alice Lambert as Sarge, Craig Salisbury as Rocker, Ali Sarebani as Loopy and Dan Whatton as Groover.

Theatre Severn Marketing Manager Craig Reeves said that pantomime is Shrewsbury continues to go from strength to strength, “Ticket sales for the forthcoming pantomime are exceeding even our own high expectations. In September, we usually celebrate hitting 50% ticket sales but this year, that milestone was reached in April. Extra performances have been scheduled to ensure more people will have an opportunity to enjoy the show. We have a fantastic partnership with Evolution, who produce wonderful shows year after year which appeals to all ages. We can’t wait to share another spectacular pantomime season with audiences at Theatre Severn.”

Snow White opens on Wednesday 29 November and runs for 68 performances until Sunday 7 January.

Tickets are available from the Box Office at Theatre Severn in person, by calling 01743 281281 or online at www.theatresevern.co.uk.