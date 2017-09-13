Shropshire Oktoberfest is coming and this October will see The Quarry in Shrewsbury become the biggest open air pub in Shropshire, with 150 real ales to try.

In a County renowned for its food, we sometimes forget about the awesome drink the region has to offer. With Shrewsbury being at the heart of the ever-popular foodie and festival scene there is simple solution to this obvious problem – a huge pub in the park!

With micro-breweries appearing alongside the bigger brands in pubs, it seems drinkers are getting more particular about their tipples. So, what better solution than putting 150 real ales in one place so you can find your favourite? Combined with Wye Valley’s 1985 lager bar, Prosecco Parlor, Gin den and even a Rum shack and you have drink heaven.

It’s not just beer at Shropshire Oktober Fest!

As it’s harvest time and you may fancy some ‘special’ apple or pear juice… then you will find it in its finest form and you’ll definitely achieve one or two of your five a day sampling the delights of the producers who have booked in to take part in the festival. From Applesecco to real Herefordshire Perry, there will be something for all taste buds. Mix these drinks into one stunning venue, add a few massive marquees and you have Shropshire Oktoberfest from 6 to 8 October 2017.

Experience Monks Gin Den…A Gin’diferent’ experience… teaming up with the team at Gindifferent inside the market Hall there will be tastings, experiences and of course cocktails galore, all based around gin – it’s definitely not a festival all about beer!

Music, Entertainment and Comedy at Shropshire Oktober Fest

Kick back, relax and have a laugh while you enjoy a pint of the finest and pull up a pew in the Nick Jones Wealth Management comedy club. There is an awesome lineup of the funniest people on the circuit which promises to leave you smiling. If music is more your thing, then make your way to the huge Rees Astley Music Stage. From Ompah bands to the best of Shropshire Talent, we are blessed with the best of local music.

There will also be the DM Recruitment games tent with plenty of fun and frolics. Shropshire Oktoberfest 2017 is organised by the same team behind the fantastic Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shrewsbury Winter Festival and Shropshire Kids Fest so you know you can also expect to find amazing food too. Some of the best street food around will be available and of course a farmer’s market too, so you can do the weeks shopping with the region’s best producers all while you party!

Ticket are selling fast, priced at just at £10 for entry into the biggest Shropshire beer festival ever – it certainly seems to have caught Shropshire’s party spirit in the creation of this event!

So if you’d like to be a part of the party then grab tickets now from www.shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk

Shropshire Oktober Fest is held at the Quarry Park, Shrewsbury from Friday October 6 to Sunday 8 October 2017. Tickets are priced at £10