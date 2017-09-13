Modular houses unveiled by The Wrekin Housing Trust

Shropshire’s first ever modular buildings to be used as affordable housing have been officially unveiled by The Wrekin Housing Trust.

The four two-bedroom properties, located on Gordon Road, in Trench, Telford, were originally constructed in a factory before being transported to the site in sections by lorry, where they were then lifted into position by a crane.

Caroline Cormack, head of home ownership and supply for the Midlands at the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), which funded the development, joined the trust’s managing director, Wayne Gethings, for the opening ceremony on Friday 8th September.

They were joined by local residents, trust tenants, Telford MP Lucy Allen, local councillors, including Shirley Reynolds and Charles Smith who represent the ward that includes Gordon Road, as well as council officers. Guests were given the opportunity to see first-hand the benefits of modular construction.

David Hall, head of property at The Wrekin Housing Trust, said: “These properties look fantastic and I’m delighted that three of them have already been occupied with the fourth being used as a show home before tenants move in later this month.

“We know there is a housing shortage both locally and nationally, so it’s important for the sector to demonstrate innovation in tackling the problem. That’s why we made the bold decision to include modular homes at this site so we can test build speed, quality and tenant satisfaction.

“Modular homes are up to 70% quicker to both build and install than a traditional house, but they also have a 60-year life cycle, similar to that of traditional bricks and mortar buildings, as well as insurance backed warranty.”

Caroline Cormack said: “This exciting new development in Telford is an excellent example of our commitment to increase house building and the supply of new affordable, homes. We hope that many more housing associations and providers of affordable housing will follow The Wrekin Housing Trust’s example and embrace modern methods of construction such as modular homes to help increase the speed and scale of housing development.”

The installation of the modular homes is part of the wider development of affordable housing at the Gordon Road site by The Wrekin Housing Trust, funded by a £900,000 grant from the HCA. The entire development, which is due for handover in early 2018, will feature a total of 31 properties, made up of four one-bedroom, 25 two-bedroom, one three-bedroom and one four-bedroom properties.

The economic impact of the entire development includes £9.4million being invested into the wider economy, and providing 72 jobs, including 4 apprenticeships.