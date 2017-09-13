Celebration of achievement at New College Telford

New College Telford celebrated the achievements of its star students at a glittering awards night.

Principal Graham Guest said: “This was an historic evening, as we marked the final student awards for New College Telford – and the first for Telford College.

“I am very proud our students and staff with exceptional results in both GCSE and A Level. The awards evening was all about celebrating their hard work and commitment to their studies and college life.

“A total of 89% of our students have progressed to either higher education or employment.”

The event, held at the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington, was the last for New College Telford before its official merger with Telford College of Arts and Technology – though it has been operating as Telford College since last month.

In the communication and science section, Megan McGuin won the outstanding achievement award, Matthew Hark won for outstanding commitment, Jemma Hamlet was commended for contribution to the course, and Eric Mensah took the curriculum area award.

For business and maths, the prizes went to Brandon Edwards for outstanding achievement, Angela Klu for outstanding commitment, and Zain Hussain for contribution to the course, while Aaron Feist won the curriculum area award.

The apprentice of the year prizes went to Colin Blakeman in the 16-23 category, and Pam Waring for those aged 24-plus, with Lucy Fosu picking up the traineeship of the year certificate.

There was also an award for the Old School House care home in Telford, which was named employer of the year in recognition of its ‘open-door policy’ in supporting the college’s apprentices.

In the social sciences and health area, Cambridge University-bound Emma Hide won for outstanding achievement, Amy Fenn won for outstanding commitment, and Adam Ashley was rewarded for contribution to the course. The curriculum area award went to Angel Cotterill.

Six students received prizes in the vocational studies and higher education section – George Williams and Kirsty Piper for outstanding commitment, Elena Macmillan for outstanding achievement, Isaac James for contribution to the course, Pornthip Wilkes with the curriculum area award, and Jake Browne who was named HE student of the year.

The student services award went to former Charlton School student Nathan Marsh, who was vice president of the student council and is now off to the University of Worcester to train as a paramedic.

“I have no doubt he will prove to be an asset to the university, and ultimately the NHS,” said director of services to students, Chris Wain.

And finally, the principal’s award was given to Phoebe Owen, the former student council president who has an unconditional place at the University of Birmingham to study maths with business management, plus the offer of a degree-level engineering apprenticeship with Capgemini.

Guest of honour on the night was Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member with special responsibility for education and skills, who helped to hand out the certificates.

Singer songwriter Anna Silvers, a former New College Telford student who is now performing acoustic guitar covers and original tunes at venues across Shropshire, provided entertainment during the interval.