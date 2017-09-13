Burton Borough Under 13 Girls runners-up in national Chance to Compete finals

Grace Seymour claimed a sensational four wickets in four balls to help Burton Borough School’s Under 13 Girls to the runners-up spot in the national Chance to Compete finals.

Her amazing feat came in the semi-final win over Parkstone Grammar School from Dorset as the Newport girls restricted their opponents to 33-6 at the National Performance Centre at Loughborough University.

They then knocked off the runs for the loss of three wickets with Charlotte Fletcher steadying the ship and top scoring.

In the final against Tonbridge Grammar School from Kent, the girls bowled and fielded well to restrict their opponents to 54-4, but then found runs hard to come by and finished their overs on 45-6 despite the best efforts of Paris Doyle to lose by nine runs.

PE teacher Lucy Edwards said: “The girls were fantastic all day and played exceptionally well. They came out fighting against Parkstone Grammar with outstanding bowling and fielding.

“Grace Seymour then wowed us by bowling out four players in four balls and we won the game by five wickets.

“The final was a lot more testing and Tonbridge Grammar were a great team.

“However, we managed to keep the runs down in the first innings with our tight fielding and the girls were in high spirits going in to bat.

“Unfortunately, in the end their experienced bowlers got the better of us and Tonbridge won by a mere nine runs. However, the girls were fantastic ambassadors of Burton Borough School with excellent sportsmanship, manners and teamwork throughout.

“The girls are majority Year 7 girls and therefore have another year in the under 13 age group so next year we’re aiming to go one better next year!”

Burton Borough qualified for the national finals by coming through the Chance to Shine county and regional competitions unbeaten and have only lost one other match all season.

Lucy added: “We have some fantastic county players but half of the team only started playing cricket since the start of Year 7 so to have got to the national finals in itself is an amazing achievement let alone coming second in the country!

“This has also got them into playing cricket for St Georges Cricket Club with the other girls and therefore has promoted their participation levels in the sport.”

Cricket Shropshire’s Chance to Shine co-ordinator Darrell Corfield said: “Congratulations to the girls for representing the county so well at national level and finishing as runners-up, what a fantastic achievement.”