FSB launch new small business awards

The search is on for the West Midlands most outstanding small businesses via a major new awards competition.

Britain’s biggest business representation group the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) has launched the ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018’ which will culminate in both regional and national finals.

Small businesses throughout the West Midlands will battle it out for prizes across 12 different categories and both FSB members and non-members alike have until 12 January 2018 to enter the awards for free.

The awards will celebrate the best of the West Midlands 200,550 small businesses and their vast contribution they make to both regional and national economies.

The West Midlands regional winners will be announced at an awards ceremony early next year and will then go forward to the national UK ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards’ final, where the overall FSB UK Small Business of the Year 2018 will be announced in May 2018.

Ray Hickinbottom, the FSB regional chairman for Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, encouraged local businesses to get involved in the new awards and try to win both regional and national honours.

“We know that the West Midlands has some fantastic, innovative businesses and it would be great to see as many of them as possible enter the ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards’.

“SMEs are a vital part of the West Midlands contributing so much to the economy and making our region a more exciting place in which to live, work, study and visit. This is our chance to recognise the best of the best.”

The 12 ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards’ categories are:

• Business Exporter of the Year

• Ethical – Green Business of the Year

• Business and Product Innovation Award

• Digital Business of the Year

• Microbusiness of the Year

• Start-up of the Year

• Scale-up of the Year

• Family Business of the Year

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year

• Employer of the Year

• The Triumph Over Adversity Award

• Community Award (S West area level only)

For further information and to enter the awards visit www.fsbawards.co.uk