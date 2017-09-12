Storm Aileen: Warning issued for strong winds in Shropshire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning of very strong winds and rain across Shropshire this evening into Wednesday morning.

Storm Aileen is expected to bring gusts of 50-60 mph across Shropshire between 8pm this evening and midnight with a yellow “be aware” warning in force.

From midnight an amber warning is in place with very strong westerly winds and gusts of 65-75 mph possible.

Chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “Storm Aileen is expected to bring strong winds of up to 75mph to a central segment of the UK and an Amber weather warning has been issued. As well as the strong winds, there will be some heavy rain pushing eastwards overnight which could see accumulations of 30-40mm. The low pressure system that is bringing these strong winds will move fairly swiftly from west to east over the UK and although there will still be some disruption through Wednesday morning, the winds will ease by the afternoon leaving a day of blustery showers.”

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on motorways and major A roads overnight and tomorrow morning during the storm.

Highways England has issued an amber ‘be aware’ alert across the country in response to the Met Office forecast.

Richard Leonard, Head of Road User Safety at Highways England, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys, with strong winds and heavy rain expected from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.”