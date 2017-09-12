One person was released from a large goods vehicle by firefighters following a collision at Preston Gubbals near Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The collision involving an LGV and a 4×4 happened just after 4.30pm on Shrewsbury Road.

Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty who was taken to hospital via land ambulance.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington

The Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.