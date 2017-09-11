Workshop will help Shropshire sports clubs to grow and thrive

Top tips to help Shropshire sports clubs survive and expand will be revealed at an evening workshop in Shrewsbury later this month.

The ‘Grow Your Club’ event is being held at University Centre Shrewsbury on September 21, from 6.30pm to 9pm.

It is being organised by county sports partnership, Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

Joe Lockley, club development manager at Energize, said: “This workshop will focus on the practical side of developing a vibrant, visible and viable community sports club, regardless of size and sport.

“It will draw from hundreds of best practice case studies from community-based, volunteer-run sports clubs from across a range of sports, using entertaining and informative ideas.”

He added: “Community sports clubs are facing strong challenges in order to survive and grow in an increasingly competitive and demanding market.

“There is pressure to become a hub of the community, grow sponsorship revenue, improve the social life of the club, increase media coverage, benefit from new technology, and introduce new revenue streams.

“In order to survive and grow, sports clubs must ‘listen to people’s lives’, speak people’s language, communicate with in a modern and engaging way, and adapt new ways of running their clubs.”

The workshop, which costs £12 and includes tea and coffee, will explain how to make a sports club vibrant, visible and viable, to communicate better and grow income, attract new members, and retain existing ones.

To register, and for more details, see energizestw.org.uk/events