Three men were yesterday arrested and charged with burglary following an incident at Meole Brace retail park in Shrewsbury.

Police say the incident took place during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Aurel Lucian Chirita, 27-years-old, Claudiu Ionut Stanciu, 26-years-old and Marcu Florin, 28-years-old, all from Birmingham, have been charged with burglary and detained to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today.