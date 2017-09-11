Smiles all round with Cbeebies TV star Mr Bloom in Shrewsbury

Hundreds of eager families flocked to Shrewsbury over the weekend to see the popular Cbeebies character Mr Bloom.

Mr Bloom came along to entertain the crowds with his well-known songs, performances and tales of his garden antics, alongside his trusty basket of vegetables.

Mum of 3, Rebecca Taylor said “My kids were desperate to come in to Shrewsbury today to see Mr Bloom, they thought he was brilliant and we all loved the show! It was great to have something free to bring the family along too.”

Kevin Lockwood, Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres’ Manager said, “The day was a huge success, and we just want to thank everyone that came along on Saturday to the Darwin Centre, I hope they enjoyed Mr Bloom’s performances, as much as the team and I did.”

The event was on Saturday 9 September, in the Darwin Centre and featured 3 live performances from Mr Bloom. There was also free craft activities for the children and veggie trail across both shopping centres, Darwin and Pride Hill.