Shropshire law firm reveals new charity partners

Staff at a Shropshire law firm have voted to adopt a hospice that provides support for children with life limiting illnesses and a national dementia organisation as its chosen charities.

FBC Manby Bowdler will fundraise for Hope House and the Alzheimer’s Society over the next two years. The first major fundraising drive takes place this month when 17 hardy walkers from the firm take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in 12 hours.

Lawyers and staff from a range of the firm’s departments will walk 24 miles across a terrain reaching 736m above sea level covering the peaks of Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough on September 16. On the same day, other members of staff will be taking part in the Birmingham Memory Walk to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “We are delighted to welcome our two new charity partners on board and wish all of our walkers the very best of luck!

“As a regional business, whose staff live and work in the area, we are passionate about putting something back into the communities that support us.

“Hope House does great work, providing a vital service to children with life limiting illnesses and the work of the Alzheimer’s Society is more important than ever as more and more people are being diagnosed, and living with, dementia.”

Hope House runs facilities at Hope House at Oswestry and Tŷ Gobaith at Conwy providing care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families from Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

The Alzheimer’s Society campaigns for better awareness and research into dementia as well as providing services for people with dementia and their families.

FBC Manby Bowdler already champion awareness of dementia through the firm’s Dementia Friends Champion Michelle Monnes-Thomas. Its staff are trained as Dementia Friends and Michelle holds free training sessions to make communities more dementia friendly.

Emma Dowler, Community Fundraiser in the West Midlands for the Alzheimer’s Society said: “We rely on the generosity of individuals and companies like FBC Manby Bowdler to enable our charity to continue its work. The support from the firm is fantastic, not only raising money but also helping us in our aim to raise awareness about dementia and we are really grateful for their support.”

The charities were chosen from a list of candidates suggested by staff, who then voted to make the final decision.