RJAH shortlisted for award in ‘healthcare Oscars’

Delighted staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital are celebrating – after being shortlisted in the Provider Trust of the Year category of the prestigious Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards.

The HSJ Awards are the most coveted in the UK healthcare sector, with entries flooding in from hundreds of organisations – and RJAH has a second finalist too, as its CEO Mark Brandreth has been shortlisted in the Chief Executive of the Year category.

The recognition for the Oswestry-based hospital comes in a year which has already seen it ranked No 1 in the country for overall patient experience in an inpatient survey carried out by the Care Quality Commission.

Beverley Tabernacle, Director of Nursing at RJAH, added: “I am delighted that our hard work has been recognised by the shortlisting panel – and I certainly think the evidence we were able to provide merits our selection.

“Most pleasing has been the feedback we have had from our patients. To be ranked as No 1 in the country for overall patient experience was very gratifying.

“The care from our doctors and nurses was highlighted in the Inpatient Survey, and we got top marks for cleanliness too. Even our food was rated as the best in the NHS.

“We have not rested on our laurels, though, and have in recent weeks instigated a new Patient Experience Strategy with a view to getting even better. Our patients have been close partners in that work, and we thank them for their support.

“I am so proud to call myself Director of Nursing at this remarkable Trust, and hope the judging panel agree.”

The awards celebrate projects and initiatives that deliver healthcare excellence and innovation. The winners will be unveiled at a ceremony in the InterContinental O2 Hotel – right next to the iconic O2 Arena – on Wednesday 22 November.

Mark Brandreth said: “To be shortlisted for the Provider Trust of the Year Award is a significant achievement and one of which every single member of staff should be very proud.

“It was only a little over a year ago that we had major challenges around our waiting times and that we were under breach of licence with our regulator (NHS Improvement).

“We met those challenges head-on. Today our referral to treatment times are improving and our progress has satisfied the regulator, who took us out of breach earlier this year.

“We have a clear vision of where we want to take this Trust going forward. These are challenging times in the NHS, but I firmly believe that RJAH can become world class in all it does.

“To win the Provider Trust of the Year Award would cap off a fine 12 months – and our staff certainly deserve that recognition.”

On his own nomination, Mark added: “I’m deeply humbled. To be shortlisted is an honour, but I really see this as being for all the staff, not just for myself.

“Since I arrived in post in April 2016, my main focus has always been on quality and safety: ensuring we get things right for our patients.

“We’ve made sure we involve the staff in that work, with a real push on making this a great place to work. We’ve managed to maintain a good grip on our finances too,– that is so important as it allows us to keep investing in further improvements for patients.”