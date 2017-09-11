North Shropshire College seek volunteers for a position on their Board of Governors

North Shropshire College (NSC) is currently seeking volunteers for a position on their Board of Governors.

The College prides itself on having a diverse range of Board Members with a wide variety of different skills and experience from many professional fields to help with the development of the College for the benefit or current and future students alike.

Candidates would be required to attend a total of six to eight board meetings over the course of the year, and these would generally take place during the evenings from 5:30pm, lasting two to three hours.

If you would like to use your skills to help the College develop further, and you believe that your skills would complement the skills of others at the College, then they would like to hear from you.

To apply, please contact Carol Thompson, Governance Advisor at carol.thompson@nsc.ac.uk or call 07944 297 877.

The Closing date for this vacancy is Friday 29th September 2017, and interviews will be held after this date.