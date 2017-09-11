Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Southend United

Table-toppers Shrewsbury Town welcome struggling Southend United to the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Tuesday evening.

The Shrews are 5/1 with some bookmakers to make the play-offs following their impressive start. At the beginning of the season they were made favourites for relegation; which further demonstrates the magnificent job undertaken by Paul Hurst.

The former Grimsby manager will be without Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris – who has a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Bryn Morris (knee) is back in training, but is unlikely to feature until next weekend at the very earliest. Wolves loanee Niall Ennis (also knee) is out for up to six months.

Town fans will have fond memories of this fixture last season. Junior Brown’s 64th minute header effectively sealed the side’s place in League One.

Southend United are in the rather curious position of being without striker Nile Ranger due to a 7pm curfew.

The former Newcastle United man was jailed for 10 weeks earlier in the year, after being found guilty of online fraud.

More conventional reasons for being unable to play football, include defender Rob Kiernan who is out with a knee problem.

Central defender Michael Turner is absent with a hamstring injury, whilst Ben Coker (broken leg) is sidelined indefinitely.

Phil Brown’s side who occupy 17th place in League One, lost 2-1 against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 8. Ogogo, 4. Godfrey, 20. Nolan, 23. Rodman, 45. Payne

Subs: 2. Riley, 6. Beckles, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams

Southend United: (4-4-2)

1. Oxley, 42. Bwomono, 48, White, 5. Ferdinand, 2. Hendrie, 17. McGlashan, 18. Leonard, 8. Timlin, 7. Kightly, 10. Cox, 31. Robinson

Subs: 9. Fortune, 11. McLaughlin, 12. Ba, 16. Yearwood, 22. Smith, 24. Demetriou, 27. Kypianou,

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Gillingham

Bristol Rovers V Oldham

Charlton V Wigan

Fleetwood V Bury

Northampton V Portsmouth

Oxford V Bradford

Peterborough V MK Dons

Plymouth V Blackpool

Rochdale V Doncaster

Rotherham V Walsall

Scunthorpe V Blackburn

Report by: Ryan Hillback