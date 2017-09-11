Have your say on visionary plan which will shape the future of Shrewsbury

Townspeople and businesses are being invited to help create a visionary plan which will shape the future of Shrewsbury at a special ‘pop-up’ space.

Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council are jointly leading this Big Town Plan and are now asking the public to share their ideas and comments as the plan is developed.

An informal consultation HQ has opened today in a vacant shop unit at 80 Wyle Cop where the public can have their say and speak directly to members of the Big Town Plan team. A dedicated website has also been setup for the project – shrewsburybigtownplan.org – where anyone can view the outline plan and make comments and suggest ideas.

Nic Laurens, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for Economic Growth said:

“The Big Town Plan will set out priorities and ambitions for the town, guiding development and ensuring Shrewsbury continues to develop as a great place to live, work, visit and invest. It will be used to help guide future decision making on issues like infrastructure investment and services. Please come and see what we have done so far, and let us know your thoughts and suggestions.”

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, added:

“The Big Town Plan ‘pop up’ will allow people to explore the Plan and its themes in an accessible and visible location. The Big Town Plan Team will be on hand to explain and answer questions and postcards will be available for people to give their thoughts and suggestions.

Councillor Alan Mosley from Shrewsbury Town Council, commented:

“This is a perfect opportunity for everyone who cares about Shrewsbury to contribute to shaping our town’s future and we will greatly appreciate comments from residents, businesses and those who work in and visit the town. This Big Town Plan has brought many partners to the table, working together to make Shrewsbury an even better place than it is now.”

Following consultation on the Big Town Plan during September and October, a shared action and delivery plan will be developed with support from across the public and private sectors.

The Big Town Plan @ 80 Wyle Cop pop-up base opens today, Monday on 11th September. See shrewsburybigtownplan.org for more information and full opening times.