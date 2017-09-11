Final of the national over 60s cricket match abandoned due to bad weather

The weather was the winner when Shropshire took on Essex in the final of the national Over 60s competition at Great Brickhill CC in Milton Keynes.

The game was abandoned at the halfway stage as the rain continued to fall, and it is now hoped the game can be played in Leicestershire at a venue to be arranged this Sunday (September 17).

Essex had won the toss and asked Shropshire to bat first in gloomy conditions on a soft green pitch with a wet outfield.

Skipper John Foster and new opening partner Phil Lloyd were busy from the off but found the boundaries hard to find with the outfield so damp.

The 50 was raised in the 11th over with plenty of brisk running between the wickets, but then Foster was trapped leg before for 38 off 48 deliveries with the score on 61.

By the 20th over Shropshire were in a reasonable position on 81-2, but the innings then stalled with Lloyd dismissed for 38, and despite a brisk 22 from Alan Denver, wickets began to fall at regular intervals.

Shropshire were eventually dismissed for 152, but during the tea interval the mist descended and the rain took hold denying them the chance to try and defend the total on a difficult wicket as the game was abandoned.

Fingers crossed that the weather improves for Sunday and a second attempt to play the final.