‘Behind closed doors’ – back by popular demand at Attingham Park

Attingham Park’s dramatic evening tour of the Mansion is back by popular demand for an additional date on Saturday 16 September.

The early evening ‘Behind Closed Doors’ tour invites visitors to step back into the Regency world of the Mansion at Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

The dramatic tour of the Mansion, will take place when the building is usually closed to visitors. Stories and history about the family who built Attingham in the late 1700s will be brought to life by the humourous tour guide in the guise of Thomas, 2nd Lord Berwick.

Rebekah Ingham, Events Officer at Attingham Park said, “We’ve been overwhelmed with how popular the original ‘Behind Closed Doors’ tours held this summer were! We had originally set three dates for the tour, which were sold out, and have added this extra date for those who missed out earlier in the summer!”

The tour will be ‘led’ by, Thomas (1770- 1832), 2nd Lord Berwick, who inherited the title at the age of 19, embarked on a Grand Tour of Europe, married a renowned courtesan, and was responsible for some of the important developments at Attingham. Such as the iconic Picture Gallery at the centre of the Mansion, with an iconic, and innovative for its time cast iron frame and glass roof. It was commissioned by Thomas in 1805 from the famous Regency architect John Nash, who also designed the Brighton Pavilion. The Picture Gallery being in the centre of the building, had no windows. Nash’s solution was to provide natural light for the 2nd Lord’s Grand Tour art collection from above, with curved cast iron ribs supporting a series of glass panes allowing light to shine in. The roof is an example of the picturesque architectural style, providing a sense of beauty through decorations and light, and a sense of the sublime through the sheer size and height of the space it spans.

Tickets for the tour are limited, and advance booking is essential via the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442491895. Tickets cost £5 per person (plus 5% booking fee) and standard admission charges will also apply for non-members of the National Trust. Tours start at 16:45 on Saturday 16 September from the front of the Mansion, last approximately an hour, and the tour route includes stairs.

For more information on Attingham Park, including opening times and admission prices for non-members, please visit the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attinghampark or call 01743 708170.

The Mansion is open daily from 11am until Sunday 5 November.