Water Rescue Unit called to two people in River Severn at Bridgnorth

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Water Rescue Unit was called to Bridgnorth this morning after two people were in the river.

Four fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury at just before 11am.

The two casualties managed to self-rescue themselves from the river prior to the arrival of the fire service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

In Shrewsbury, a man was last night restrained by door staff at premises on Victoria Quay after trying to get into the river whilst drunk. West Mercia Police were called to the scene to assist.