Police investigate report of rape in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are investigating following the report of a rape the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened in woodland by New Street in Shrewsbury and was reported at 3.42am.

The victim, in their 20s, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Welsh Bridge and Frankwell areas and on the towpath between The Boathouse pub and Pengwern Boat Club from around 3.10am on Saturday 9 September.

The suspect is described as a man aged between 30 and 40, of medium build with a Mediterranean accent and complexion. He was wearing a dark coloured cardigan and light coloured trousers.

Detective Inspector Jason Everett said: “Incidents such as this are rare and I would like to reassure the local community we are doing everything we can to locate the offender, people can expect to see a visible police presence in the area.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information which could help police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 0138s of 9 September.

You can give information without giving your name by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.