Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Wigan Athletic

Shrewsbury Town are top of the table after securing a narrow win against Wigan Athletic.

Salop mark their 30,000th EFL fixture, by firing themselves to the top of the table, courtesy of a 1-0 victory against former Premier League club Wigan Athletic.

Stefan Payne’s first half goal, left Town fans rubbing their eyes at full-time as the side top the table.

Paul Hurst made two changes from the team that beat Gillingham 2-1. Carlton Morris has a hamstring injury, and was therefore replaced by the aforementioned Stefan Payne. Dean Henderson returned from international duty to replace Craig MacGillivray in goal.

Wigan Athletic had the first opportunity of the contest. Former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell seized on James Bolton’s poor back pass. He played a one-two with ex Town loanee Ivan Toney, before seeing his effort blocked by Dean Henderson.

Then ex Wolves winger Michael Jacobs burst down the flanks, but could only fire his shot into the side netting.

Shrewsbury’s first chance fell to Shaun Whalley. The winger was put through by Ben Godfrey’s intricate pass. He drew a fine save from Jamie Jones with a fierce drive.

In the 26th minute, the home side took the lead. Aristote Nsiala flicked on a James Bolton cross into the path of Stefan Payne. The former Fulham forward prodded home from close range.

At the other end, Michael Jacobs attempted to restore parity but his strike was comfortably collected by Dean Henderson.

Alex Rodman blasted narrowly wide, as Shrewsbury searched for another towards the break.

The second half was devoid of goal action until the hour mark. Ex Leyton Orient attacker Gavin Massey found Ivan Toney with a searching cross. The striker hit the post with a diving header.

It was the turn of the home side to hit the woodwork. Shaun Whalley’s rasping free-kick was deflected onto the crossbar.

In the last meaningful action of the contest, Gary Roberts’ free-kick was turned behind by Dean Henderson.

The defeat sees Wigan drop to 8th Shrewsbury face Southend United at home on Tuesday night, Wigan go to Charlton Athletic.

Attendance: 6,929 (1,442 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley (94), 8. Ogogo, 4. Godfrey, 20. Nolan (91), 23. Rodman, 45. Payne (77)

Subs: 2. Riley, 6. Beckles (94), 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis (77), 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams (91)

Subs Not Used: 2.Riley, 10. Dodds, 11. Gnahoua, 15. MacGillivray

Wigan Athletic: (4-2-3-1)

23. Jones, 2. Byrne, 14. Bruce, 33. Burn, 26. James, 5. Morsy, 8. Evans, 17. Jacobs, 25. Powell (77), 11. Massey (63), 10. Toney (63)

Subs: 4. Perkins, 9. Grigg (63), 18. Roberts (77), 21. Thomas, 24. Hunt, 27. Colclough (63), 31. Sarkic

Subs Not Used: 4. Perkins, 21. Thomas, 24. Hunt, 31. Sarkic

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 2 Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers 2 – 1 Walsall

Charlton 2 – 1 Southend

Fleetwood 2 – 2 Oldham

Northampton 1 – 0 Doncaster

Oxford 3 – 0 Gillingham

Peterborough 1 – 3 Bradford

Plymouth 0 – 1 MK Dons

Rochdale 0 – 3 Blackburn

Rotherham 3 – 2 Bury

Scunthorpe 0 – 0 Blackpool

Report by: Ryan Hillback