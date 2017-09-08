Woman threatened and robbed by man with knife in Oswestry

A woman was threatened and robbed by a man with a knife whilst she was walking in Oswestry yesterday.

The incident happened in the alleyway between Ardmillan Lane and Shelf Bank whilst the victim was walking her dog.

The woman in her 50s was approached by the unknown man who threatened her with the knife and demanded money. The man made off in the direction of Ardmillan Lane having taken her mobile phone.

He is described as white, in his mid 20s, of medium build, around 5ft 8in tall with short brown hair and a thin face and pointed nose.

He spoke with a local accent and was believed to be wearing dark blue jeans and a dark grey or black top that was zipped up at the front with the hood over his head.

The woman was uninjured but left shaken up by the incident.

Police officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shrewsbury CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 390S of 7 September.