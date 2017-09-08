Shropshire firefighters help tackle fire at Kronospan in Chirk

Firefighters have been tackling a fire which broke out at Kronospan in Chirk early this morning.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at just before 5am this morning reporting the fire.

Six appliances from Chirk, Wrexham, Johnstown, Llangollen, Deeside and Shropshire are in attendance including two area ladder platforms and an incident command unit.

The fire is confined to wood chip within a silo area and is currently being tackled by firefighters in conjunction with engineers from Kronospan.

The company produce wood-based panels and is one of the major employers in the area employing around 600 people.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.