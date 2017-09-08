Shropshire businessman jailed for 12 months

A Shropshire businessman has been given a 12 month prison sentence after pleading guilty to ten charges brought against him.

On Monday, Telford Magistrates Court heard that Jeremy Harris had failed to deliver goods and services to his customers whilst operating under the guise of three separate businesses.

Shropshire Council’s trading standards team undertook the investigation following numerous complaints that orders placed with various businesses owned by Mr Harris, were never honoured and refunds were not forthcoming.

The items ordered included wooden stables and twin tub washing machines, and also the provision of a hog roast service for various events.

The investigation showed that orders were still being taken by Harris and monies taken, despite not completing outstanding orders, and concluded that Harris was operating these businesses for a fraudulent purpose. All businesses were operating in the Shropshire area at the time, but have since ceased trading.

In passing sentence, the District Judge described Harris as a thoroughly dishonest man who caused misery, anxiety and distress to his customers. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment for each offence, nine of which were to run concurrently and one to run consecutively, totalling 12 months in total. He was also disqualified as a director of a company for five years.

Compensation orders were also awarded for three of the complainants.

Grant Tunnadine, Shropshire Council’s investigations team manager for trading standards and licensing, said:

“Jeremy Harris has left a trail of unhappy customers in his wake. The common factor in the complaints received was his intention to take orders and payment for goods and services he knew we was not going to be able to fulfil. The sentence handed out by the district judge reflects the severity of the offences that had been committed and I hope this sends out a strong message that such dishonest actions will not be tolerated and can result in a custodial sentence.”

Frances Darling, Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing operations manager, said:

“Traders must take their responsibilities towards their customers very seriously. If they cannot fulfil an order then they should notify and refund the customer without undue delay and stop taking further orders. Our trading standards team is committed to ensuring that businesses trade responsibly and customers are treated fairly. When businesses choose to ignore their legal responsibilities, they should not be surprised to receive contact from one of our officers and ultimately face the prospect of legal proceedings and a criminal record.”