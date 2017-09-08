Shrewsbury legal firm promotes seven staff members

Shrewsbury legal practice Aaron & Partners LLP has announced seven key promotions – including one new partner – as it continues to expand its business across Shropshire, Cheshire and North Wales.

North-West-based litigator and commercial lawyer David Mann becomes a Partner within the firm’s Dispute Resolution and Insolvency team.

David advises clients in relation to high value High Court and Court of Appeal disputes, and has dealt with a number of international/cross-border matters. He is also a solicitor advocate, regularly appearing in court against barristers.

“It’s a real honour to be made a Partner,” said David. “Aaron & Partners is going from strength to strength and I look forward to playing my part in an exciting future.”

The firm has also appointed two new Senior Associate Solicitors in the form of Planning and Environmental specialist Keith McKinney and Commercial Property solicitor Iwan Wiiliams, who specialises in property development work and is a fluent Welsh speaker.

Susie Allen (Employment), Aaron Vandermark (Corporate & Commercial), Beth Sales (Real Estate) and Bryony Cook (Dispute Resolution & Insolvency) have all been appointed Associates.

Senior Partner Simon Edwards said the promotions are proof of the firm’s commitment to constantly developing existing talent.

“We’ve built a fantastic team at Aaron & Partners and every one of the individuals being promoted has played a key role in driving our success during their time with us,” he said.

“We are passionate about giving our own people the chance to develop within our firm, as we believe attracting and retaining the very best people is the best way to grow.

“These promotions demonstrate our commitment to providing the high quality service that Aaron & Partners is known for and that our clients demand.”