Sensational Tap Dance Show returns to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

International hit-show Tap Factory will be returning to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this September as part of a sell-out world tour.

The company made up of eight award-winning tap dancers will be performing in the venue’s Main Auditorium on Friday 29 September.

Tap Factory fuses urban tap dance, percussion, comedy and acrobatics, accompanied by stunning live music and choreography created from the most ordinary of objects. After a successful show at the venue in 2016, the production promises to bring an exhilarating performance suitable for adults and children.

The show was created by choreographer and Artistic Director Vincent Pausanias who wanted to create a performance that would showcase the magic of rhythm at its highest possible technical level. On stage the performers utilise multiple household objects including oil barrels, stepladders, rubbish bins, buckets, brooms, cans and wood mallets, creating a unique blend of percussion.

Using his large experience as a director of many different shows, and working with Gilles Guenat, World Champion of Tap (elite category) and Jérémie Champagne, finalist of So You Think You Can Dance, France, Vincent has combined urban percussion, acrobatics, hip hop and comedy within a tap dance framework, placing them in a contemporary urban setting to create an amazing dance spectacular and cirque experience.

Performed by some of the world’s best tap dancers and international musicians, the end result is a highly visual, exciting show full of high-energy dance, explosive percussion and unbelievable acrobatics.

Tickets for Tap Factory at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone 01743 281281 and from the venue Box Office.