Samurai: Warriors of Japan exhibition to open at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery

Spectacular touring exhibition, Samurai: Warriors of Japan, is to open at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery on Monday 16 October.

This exciting exhibition brings graphically to life the story of the Samurai and their fall from power as Japan opened up to the West.

Samurai: Warriors of Japan illustrates a range of armour, weapons and costumes using films props from the Tom Cruise blockbuster movie, The Last Samurai (2003), the only Samurai film ever to be made in the West. The Oscar nominated costumes and props have come direct from California and have never before been displayed in the UK.

This exciting exhibition is the only touring exhibition about Samurai available in the UK and includes a real suit of Samurai armour as well as a range of intriguing artefacts.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for Culture and Leisure, said:

“Following on from Antarctica: Life in a hostile land, this new exhibition shows the amazing range of areas Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery covers in its exhibitions.

“Samurai: Warriors of Japan is a touring exhibition that includes exhibits that have never been on display in the UK before so this is a great opportunity to see something truly unique. I’m eagerly anticipating this exhibition and would encourage everyone to pay it a visit.”

Phil Scoggins, Interpretation Officer at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, said:

“Whether you appreciate Japanese history and culture, are curious to explore the world of the Samurai for the first time or are a fan of Tom Cruise movies, this exhibition holds something of interest for all.”

Barry Chandler, Director of Pop-Up Exhibitions Ltd said:

“We are really looking forward to bringing our samurai collection to Shrewsbury, we think this is the most comprehensive collection of Last Samurai props and costumes in the UK and we are always adding new items to the exhibition.”

Samurai: Warriors of Japan will be at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery until Sunday 21 January, 2018.