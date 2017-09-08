Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Wigan Athletic

Shrewsbury Town welcome recently relegated Wigan Athletic in their 30,000th EFL fixture.

This is arguably Salop’s sturdiest test of the season to date, as the Latics are one of the favourites for an immediate return to the Championship.

Wigan, managed by Paul Cook who left Portsmouth in the summer, are also unbeaten in the league. However, they did not play last weekend owing to international call-ups.

Boss Paul Hurst has a selection dilemma in goal. Dean Henderson has been unavailable for the last two games, due to his involvement with the England U21 side. Craig MacGillivray deputised and impressed, but Henderson is likely to regain his place.

Wolves loanee Niall Ennis will miss up to six months of action with a knee injury. Bryn Morris (also knee) is a fortnight away from a return to first team duties.

Joe Riley is likely to return to the matchday squad, after missing the 2-1 victory over Gillingham.

Town have not beaten Wigan on home soil, since securing a 1-0 victory in August 1991.

The away side could hand a debut to midfielder Gary Roberts, who joined on deadline day. Defender Alex Bruce and goalkeeper Matija Sarkic were also deadline day captures. Bruce may start, with Sarkic benched.

Cheyenne Dunkley begins a three-match suspension, after receiving a red card in the 1-1 draw against Portsmouth.

Shaun McDonald (broken leg) and Craig Morgan (hip) are out, for a Wigan side that occupy 5th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-5-1)

1. Henderson, 13. Bolton, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 7. Whalley, 20. Nolan, 4. Godfrey, 8. Ogogo, 23. Rodman, 9. C. Morris

Subs: 2. Riley, 6. Beckles, 10. Dodds, 14. John-Lewis, 15. MacGillivray, 17. Adams, 45. Payne

Wigan Athletic: (4-3-3)

1. Walton, 2. Byrne, 14. Bruce, 33. Burn, 26. James, 18. Roberts, 5. Morsy, 17. Jacobs, 10. Toney, 25. Powell, 11. Massey

Subs: 4. Perkins, 7. Gilbey, 8. Evans, 9. Grigg, 24. Hunt, 27. Colclough, Sarkic

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Portsmouth

Bristol Rovers V Walsall

Charlton V Southend

Fleetwood V Oldham

Northampton V Doncaster

Oxford V Gillingham

Peterborough V Bradford

Plymouth V MK Dons

Rochdale V Blackburn

Rotherham V Bury

Scunthorpe V Blackpool

Preview by: Ryan Hillback