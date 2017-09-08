Labour win East Ward seat in Broseley by-election

Labour candidate Tarlochen Singh-Mohr won the East Ward seat in Broseley by-election on Thursday 7 September by 344 votes to 255 with the determined and capable support of Broseley and Much Wenlock Labour Party Branch.

Tarlochen, who lives in Broseley, said, “I’m delighted and very proud to represent Labour on our Town Council. We will work together with the councillors and endeavour to share Labour Party values with the people of Broseley.”

Tarlochen is a college lecturer teaching photography, film making and Media to degree level. He is still studying part-time doing a PhD in Social Sciences. His grandfather came from India to the UK in the early 1960s, and he and Tarlochen’s father worked in the Black Country foundries.

Tarlochen said, “Their work ethic inspires my working life. I am a strong believer in grassroots community work and support local projects and businesses in Broseley. I am a member of the Royal British Legion and believe in a strong, structured and just society. As a Town Councillor, I will work hard to ensure that the amenities enjoyed by Broseley residents are maintained and improved, despite the challenges posed by reduced funding from Shropshire Council.”