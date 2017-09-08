International award-winning trio brings Celtic blend to The Edge Arts Centre

Critically acclaimed acoustic trio Whalebone, who blend Celtic folk music with strands of rock, Americana and Eastern European tradition, are returning to The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock as part of their 2017 tour promoting their new album Mirabilia, which has already won an award in Canada.

The band are known for using more unusual instruments alongside traditional guitars and fiddle, with five-string violin, eight-string baritone guitar, mandolin and bouzouki all featuring in their music.

“We’re definitely not purists where music is concerned. We love to blend different musical flavours together” said guitarist Steve Downs, who will be joined onstage by fiddle player Sarah Ibberson and guitarist Char Watson.

The Shropshire group, who have won several awards internationally for their music, have a passionate belief in bringing their high-quality, professional and extremely entertaining show right into the heart of the audience, and are delighted to be playing a rare show in their home county.

Tickets are £10.00 and are available from The Edge on 0333 6663366 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/edgeartscentre.