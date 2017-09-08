Hope Sounds project shows the power of music

A new social enterprise has launched in Shropshire which makes music the tool for changing lives.

Hope Sounds is a new venture pioneered by Shrewsbury musician Andy Lowe, who has been working with young people locally for a decade.

The project offers a variety of musical activities for different groups, including live events, music tuition, recording, workshops and mentoring.

Hope Sounds helps people discover hope and purpose through music, whether that is learning to play an instrument, joining a choir, making beats, or going to a gig. The project will encourage local people to unleash their creativity, giving opportunities for local musicians to perform, and others to try learning something new.

Andy Lowe, 29, studied music at Shrewsbury Sixth Form College and developed music projects while working for Shrewsbury Youth for Christ. In 2013 he launched Shrewsbury Youth Gospel Choir, and later designed a successful music mentoring programme for schools. Now, through Hope Sounds, he hopes to see many more people involved in local music-making activities.

For more information visit the Hope Sounds website www.hopesounds.co.uk