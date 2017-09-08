Driver who caused death of Shrewsbury schoolgirl is jailed

A Shrewsbury pensioner who caused the death of a schoolgirl when his vehicle collided with her in June was today sentenced to prison.

Roger Thomas Goodall, aged 77, from The Mount, Shrewsbury was given a four and a half year jail sentence and banned from driving for five years at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Today’s sentencing was delivered following the death of 11-year-old Olivia-Violet Reeves a pupil at St George’s Junior School on Thursday 15 June.

Olivia-Violet Reeves, who lived in Worthen, was walking from school to a bus stop on Mytton Oak Road in Shrewsbury when Goodall’s vehicle mounted the pavement and collided with her. She was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, but died a short while later.

In July, Goodall was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst above the limit for alcohol and failing to notify DVLA of a medical condition. He pleaded guilty to drink driving and today pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.