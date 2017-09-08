DIY-SOS style shake up at Shropshire community centre

A £5,000 mini DIY SOS style event has seen changing rooms transformed at a Shropshire community centre.

Twenty workers have donated their time and resources to upgrade the facilities at Craven Arms Sports and Community Centre (CASCA) in Newington Way.

Representatives for Willmott Dixon have spent a week there fitting new flooring, shower fittings, tiling and light fittings on behalf of the charity The Furniture Scheme, which runs the building.

Jean Jarvis MBE, chief executive of The Furniture Scheme, said everyone there is delighted with the work.

“It has been an absolutely manic week, with so many people here all the time, I just can’t believe it,” she said.

“We are so thankful to all these people willing to offer their time, resources and, in essence, money, to help upgrade the facilities on offer to people in Craven Arms.

“It has been a huge effort to ensure all work meets the required legislation for a public building but thanks to the brilliant work of so many volunteers a huge difference has been made.

“This will help us offer up-to-date facilities to the public and I am sure it will improve their experience when they visit CASCA.”

Andrew Lee, of Willmott Dixon, spent many months arranging the project, sourcing materials and contractors to do the work.

He said: “This has been a great project to work on and we are all very pleased to be upgrading the facilities here.

“At Willmott Dixon we are dedicated to our local area and when the opportunity came up to work with the Furniture Scheme and offer our expertise and skills we didn’t think twice.

“It has taken a lot of planning and the project has changed somewhat over the months we have been preparing but being on site now and seeing all these people at work and the difference it will make to the local community makes it all worthwhile.”

The new changing rooms will be officially unveiled at the CASCA summer fete on September 16.

This will also be a way to thank local man Craig Nicholson for completing a gruelling five marathons in five days to raise money to pay for summer holiday kids clubs, which have been enjoyed by children over the past couple of months.