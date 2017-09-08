Man comes forward after CCTV appeal to trace him

A man sought by Detectives who believe he may have information regarding a reported sexual assault in Shrewsbury has come forward following an appeal.

The man is understood to have contacted West Mercia Police this evening after police released CCTV images in the hope of tracing him. Officers say he may have vital information that could help with their investigation.

The sexual assault is reported to have happened at a venue on Howard Street on Monday 28 August.

A woman in her 20’s is being supported by specially trained officers while a thorough investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 744s of 28 August.