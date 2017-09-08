Champart comes to Shrewsbury

There’s a new art movement happening in Shrewsbury… inspiring art classes to music with champagne.

The art classes are uplifting, energetic and happening on Friday 15th September at The Lion Hotel.

The class is guided with giant visual cues to complement the music playlist. Whether you are artistic or not, it’s not important. Enthusiasm, willingness and an open mind are all you need, everything else is provided.

The tickets are £25, a champagne welcome drink plus another glass at your easel. Painting to a great playlist and a canvas to take home.

Champart is the brainchild of Shrewsbury born and bred Kerry Jones, Kerry said: “Art has always been an important part of my life, it’s integral to who I am. I studied Art in Shrewsbury then at Cardiff University. Fusing dual passions of art and teaching I decided to explore an adult version of the children’s class Bloom which began a year ago. This quickly developed with my favourite components and Champart was born. Art to music with a cold glass of Champagne, what could be better.”

Kerry added: “I take a subject or movement and create a playlist. Sometimes the music corresponds directly, some songs are based more on emotional responses and some dramatic tempos to create contrasting moods and texture.”

To attend the class on September 15th please visit www.champart.co.uk or contact Kerry Jones on 07970383135.