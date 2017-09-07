Young Enterprise student secures HR apprenticeship

One of this year’s Young Enterprise participants was so inspired by the talk at the Young Enterprise awards evening from Lucy Francis, HR Manager for Caterpillar that she decided to look for a role in HR.

She has now secured an apprenticeship as an HR assistant. Just one of the outstanding achievements of last year’s Young Enterprise company programme.

Young Enterprise works with schools helping students aged 14-19 set up a business, supports them at trade fairs in Shrewsbury and Telford Shopping centres, coaches them through presentations in a lecture theatre and rewards them with an amazing celebration event where the students meet leading business people in the county. The winning team from Shropshire goes through to the regional finals.

Young Enterprise is always looking for more schools to join in the programme, more business advisers and judges from the business community – and sponsorship for the inspirational awards evening held in May.

Everyone who has been involved has enjoyed their involvement, Paul Kalinauckas of BCRS says: “I am really proud to support Young Enterprise; it’s a real celebration of our young people’s achievements.”

Paul Kalinauckas is seen here presenting the ‘Outstanding Commitment’ award to Alice Whiston of team ‘Thoughtful Chic’ from HLC.