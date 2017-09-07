Thieves steal high value goods from Telford warehouse

Thieves have stolen a large amount of high value goods from a warehouse in Telford.

The burglary took place at a warehouse on Stafford Park between 6pm on Friday 1 September and 8am on Monday 4 September

Police say an unknown number of offenders gained entry to the warehouse via the rear yard and removed the goods.

Items stolen include hundreds of Berghaus Men’s t-shirts, Braun Series 5050c electric shavers, Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2016) 10.1″ Tablets and 18 Sony KD-43X8307C 43 inch Smart 4K UltraHD TV’s.

West Mercia Police is appealing for any information in relation to the burglary.

If you witnessed this incident, noticed anything suspicious in the area over the weekend of the incident or have been offered any of the above items please contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 98 of 4 September.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.