Police appeal for information following attempted robbery in Telford

Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Telford on Saturday 5 September.

A man was walking along Court Street towards the Barley Mow public house in Madeley at around 1.50pm when three men pushed him against a wall near the car park and conducted a search of his pockets before leaving by crossing the car park towards the main road.

One man in his 40’s from Telford has been arrested for attempted robbery.

Officers are interested in speaking to the two men pictured as they believe they may have information relating to the incident.

If you witnessed this incident, have any information in relation to it or recognise the men in the images please contact West Mercia Police on 101 referencing incident 380S of September 5.