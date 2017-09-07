More than 100 jobs on offer at Telford Job Box Fair

Job seekers from across Telford are invited to find out about hundreds of employment opportunities at an event at the Telford Centre.

The Telford Job Box Fair returns for a fourth consecutive year and will take place in Sherwood Square on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th September from 9am to 6pm, showcasing a wide range of vacancies on behalf of local employers.

More than 100 retail and hospitality positions will be available throughout the free-to-attend two day event.

Training providers will also be on hand to offer one to-one support on CV writing and interview techniques.

The jobs fair, which will take place between 9am and 6pm at Sherwood Square, is organised by Telford and Wrekin Council in partnership with the Telford Centre, Enterprise Telford and the Telford Job box.

Katie Broome, the Telford Centre marketing manager, said: “The Telford Job Box Retail Fair is now very well established in the region, and provides a great way for job seekers to look for a wide variety of different roles on offer.

“It’s great to have the backing from local businesses as well as major organisations such as Debenhams and Zara who are looking to invest in the community by hiring local people.

“I would encourage anyone to attend who may be looking for a part time job, extra money in time for Christmas, a career change or who may be unsure about their options and just looking for career and job advice. The Job Box team will on hand to help you.”

Last year, hundreds of job hunters travelled from all over the region to attend, and a similar turnout is expected this year.

The Job Box brings together employment and skills services which offer assistance and guidance for residents of all ages looking for working and training in Telford.