Growth programme offers help to Shropshire businesses

A new project is offering a helping hand to Shropshire businesses that want to expand into overseas markets or grow their export arm.

The West Midlands SME International Growth Project is providing access to financial support and advice including grants of between £1,000 and £3,000.

The Department for International Trade runs the programme, which is supported by the European Regional Development Fund.

It also offers a programme of outward trade missions and market visits and inward ‘meet the buyer’ or sector expert events to help businesses gain better understanding of their potential markets.

Businesses can register to take part in overseas visits that are designed to help connect them with global opportunities including opportunities in the construction machinery industry at the world’s largest trade fair of its kind in Africa and meeting food industry buyers in Belgium.

Inward investment events include visits from overseas market representatives and export advisors from the Gulf, South and Central America and a session on doing business in the EU now and post Brexit.

Yasmin Sulaman, Business Support Officer, from The Marches Growth Hub, said: “Taking the first steps towards international trade or growing that aspect of your business can be a daunting prospect but this programme is specifically tailored to provide support at a number of levels from financial to practical advice.

“It’s a great initiative to give SMEs the support they need to move into new markets or gain more exposure to an international audience.”

The Marches Growth Hub provides a single point of access to all local and national business support information through a dedicated website and three physical hubs.

For more information on the West Midlands SME International Growth Project contact the Marches Growth Hub on 0345 6000 727 or at www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk.

To register interest in any of the market visits, go to www.ERDFmissions.eventbrite.com.