Family pay tribute to Shrewsbury man Shane Walsh

The family of a man who died in Shrewsbury have paid tribute saying he will be ‘forever in their hearts.’

Shane Walsh was last seen by a friend in the town centre at 3am on Sunday 3 September and was reported missing the same day.

His body was subsequently recovered from the River Severn on Wednesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Paying tribute to the father-of-two, his family said: “It is with heavy and broken hearts that our beautiful son, wonderful husband, daddy, brother, grandson, and son-in-law has been taken from us.

“Shane was the most beautiful, loving and caring person. He will be forever in our hearts and a huge part of Shane lives on through both of his children whose lives he had such a big influence in.

“We would like to express our wholehearted gratitude to Shrewsbury Police, South Wales Specialist Search Team and WMSAR for all their support in the search for Shane and to everyone who shared the appeal.

“We stand as a family together but truly devastated.”

Shane’s family have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.