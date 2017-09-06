World War One blanket donated to RJAH

A patchwork quilt made by wounded soldiers in the original Dame Agnes Hunt Hospital in Baschurch during the First World War has been donated to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Margaret Harrison is donating the quilt which is over 100 years old to the Oswestry-based hospital on behalf of her cousin, Mrs Ann Chorley, who has looked after it since her grandmother, Mrs Lucy Rogers, passed away.

Margaret said: “My grandmother used to look after the wounded soldiers by giving them their meals and making them cups of tea.

“Once the soldiers had completed the blanket, they gave it to my grandmother. They wanted to say thank you for everything she did for them.

“My mother, Eva, was a teenager then and along with her two sisters, they used to volunteer at the hospital. She always spoke lovingly of her days at the hospital helping the poor, very sick soldiers.”

Margaret has donated the quilt to the League of Friends who are currently looking into how it could be displayed and preserved correctly.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director of the League of Friends said: “The blanket is a lovely piece of social history relating to the hospital, and very fitting with the work that’s currently happening around the veteran’s clinic.

“We hope to be able to display it, perhaps in the new building.

“We can’t thank Margaret and her family enough for donating it to us.

She added: “There are some little touches that have been included on the blanket, such as a bear charm and the cross in the middle.

“We are currently getting in touch with several people who have more expertise, so we can find out if any of this has a particular meaning.

“However if anyone does have any knowledge, please do get in touch and let us know.”

Victoria is available either via email at Victoria.Sugden@rjah.nhs.uk or via phone on 01691 404401.