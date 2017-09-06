Police release CCTV to help identify witnesses in Oswestry

Police in Oswestry are trying to trace a couple who are believed to have witnessed a public order offence at a store in the town.

The offence happened at the Poundland store on Cross Street, Oswestry on Tuesday 1 August.

It is reported that at around 4.45pm, an abusive verbal altercation has taken place between a member of staff and a customer.

The couple seen in the CCTV image had been within the area at the time and officers would like to speak to them as they may have vital information which would help with their enquiries.

PC Chris Wiggins of West Mercia Police said, “I would like to hear from the unknown couple who is believed to have witnessed the altercation, and may have information that can assist with our on-going enquires.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or through the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 494s of 1 August 2017.