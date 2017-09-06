Fabweld Steel Products help charity win gold at RHS Tatton Show

A firm of Shropshire steel fabricators is celebrating after helping a national charity scoop a top prize for a show garden designed to raise the plight of people suffering with serious bowel diseases.

Fabweld Steel Products designed a bespoke water wall that was a key feature of the ‘Facing Fear; Finding Hope’ garden by Crohn’s and Colitis UK that won a gold medal at the recent Royal Horticultural Society’s Tatton Show.

It also won the RHS People’s Choice Garden, one of the few awards voted for by members of the public.

It is the second year that Telford based FSP has been involved in an award-winning garden at Tatton. Last year it made a bespoke copper fronted waterfall feature for Beesley Landscapes’ Urban Glade showcase design in the Young Landscaper / Young Planter competition that scooped a gold medal.

The Crohn’s and Colitis UK garden illustrated the story of an individual’s emotional journey of what it is like to live with Crohn’s Disease, through illness and recovery. The garden was designed by Actual Landscapes in conjunction with Denise Shields, a mother who has experienced the devastating effects Crohn’s Disease has had on her son who provided the initial inspiration for the design.

As much as possible of the garden was sold off after the show to raise funds for the charity and its research to find a cure for the illnesses.

Managing Director Richard Hilton said FSP had been delighted to give its support to the charity garden.

“A special commission like this for such a great cause is always a fun thing to work on and it was a departure from our day to day manufacturing so our designers were able to get creative and design a water wall that fitted into the overall garden and gave it a wow factor.

“It was brilliant to see how the finished garden looked and we’re so proud to have been part of it.”

Denise said: ‘It was a pleasure to work with FSP, especially James Hilton, who helped us develop our vision.

“The bespoke water wall cascade was built to our design and looked stunning in our garden.”