Breakfast briefings to provide free employment law update for businesses

Experts from a Shropshire law firm will share advice and analysis of the latest developments affecting employers at free breakfast briefings this month.

FBC Manby Bowdler will host events at its headquarters at Juneau House at Shrewsbury Business Park on September 19 and at the NFU Mutual office in Southwater Way, Telford, on September 20.

The hour-long briefing will review the key developments in the world of employment law that will affect employers, preview forthcoming changes and provide invaluable tips and guidance.

The session will focus on the abolition of fees for Employment Tribunals along with the latest tribunal decisions and what they will mean for businesses.

The recommendations from the Taylor review into modern working practices and the latest legislation updates will also be on the agenda.

Julia Fitzsimmons, Employment Partner at FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “These sessions are designed for all employers, managers, business owners, or anyone working in human resources.

“We will present the key changes in employment legislation that are likely to affect businesses and discuss cases and developments in the law that will impact on employers.

“Previous attendees have said that the briefing is succinct and easy to understand. Our Employment team will also be on hand to tackle questions on specific queries anyone may have.”

The sessions include a light breakfast and refreshments. The Shrewsbury briefing begins at 8am for 8.30am with the Telford session opening at 8.30am for a 9am start.

Free places can be reserved by emailing marketing@fbcmb.co.uk or contacting Dixie Whitten on 01902 702043.