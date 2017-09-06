Body found in river is believed to be missing man Shane Walsh

The body of a man believed to be missing local man Shane Walsh has been found in the River Severn in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The body was recovered from the water at around 2.30pm.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but he is believed to be 29-year-old Shane Walsh who was last seen by a friend in the town at 3am on Sunday 3 September and was subsequently reported missing.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Mr Walsh’s next of kin have been informed and his family have asked that their privacy be respected.