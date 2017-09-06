A new face joins the Martin-Kaye team in Telford

A Telford law firm has appointed a new conveyancing solicitor to its residential property department.

Sharanjit Dhoot is the latest new face to join Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Euston Way, and she is already enjoying being part of the forward-thinking and close-knit team.

“I joined Martin-Kaye to have the opportunity to take a more hands-on approach and to work in a supportive and welcoming environment where I will have the chance to develop my skills even further,” she said.

Before joining Martin-Kaye, Sharanjit worked in a firm dealing purely with residential conveyancing where she built up her knowledge of the sector, and progressed to handling increasingly complex cases.

She has also worked for a High Street firm in Birmingham, and a legal firm in Cardiff where she gained experience in dealing with a wider range of residential conveyancing deals.

“My role at Martin-Kaye involves dealing with both sale and purchase residential conveyancing cases, right through from the very first enquiry to the completion of the process.

“It’s been a real change for me as Martin-Kaye has so many different divisions dealing with wide ranging legal matters, rather than purely conveyancing which my previous firm handled, so it’s great to join a team with so much varied and extensive experience.”

Senior Partner Graham Davies said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Sharanjit to Martin-Kaye and her skills are a valuable addition to our ever-growing team.

“Our property department is renowned for its high quality and effective customer service, and Sharanjit is joining a team that has an excellent reputation all over the UK.”

Martin-Kaye’s residential property division is also accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme, the quality mark for legal experts in buying or selling property.